Mayor-elect Ken Welch plans to get to work, despite second COVID diagnosis

St. Petersburg’s new mayor has COVID-19, but he says he hasn’t stopped working and it won’t stop his historic inauguration Thursday.

"We met with city staff on Zoom this morning and we’re going to reengage with city staff this afternoon and the work will continue," said mayor-elect Ken Welch.

The mayor spoke to reporters via Zoom, occasionally coughing. He said it felt like a cold.

Welch says he doesn’t know where he contracted COVID-19. This is the second time he has had the virus, with relatively minor symptoms.

"It feels to me like a regular cold and that’s because I’m fully vaccinated and received the booster as well, so I think the science works. This is a good example of that," Welch said.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete mayor-elect Ken Welch tests positive for COVID-19; inauguration ceremony canceled

Welch’s historic election made him St. Pete’s first black mayor. He says the significance of that won’t be lost for the lack of a formal inauguration on the steps of City Hall.

"It’s not about the celebration, it’s about the work that happens after that, and we’re focused on the work," he offered.

Outgoing mayor Rick Kriseman, whose going-away party was held Monday evening, clashed with Governor DeSantis over masking and other COVID-fighting measures. Welch says he isn’t seeking disagreement, but won’t shy away with his views on dealing with the pandemic.

City Council members will be sworn in Thursday at 10:30 at City Hall. The mayor’s inauguration will be streamed live by the city as Welch begins his term working from home.