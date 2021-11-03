New St. Pete mayor Ken Welch sets priorities

St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch is already thinking about his incoming administration’s policies and projects.

In his acceptance speech last night, he said he's focusing on the next steps to get this city moving more urgently. Specifically, he’s calling out housing affordability and neighborhood safety.

Several hundred supporters gathered for a watch party Tuesday night at the African American History Museum and it wasn't long after the polls closed that Welch and his team claimed victory as St. Pete's first Black mayor.

Welch took home nearly 60 percent of the vote, compared to his opponent, city councilman Robert Blackmon’s 40 percent, with voter turnout at just over 35 percent.

Throughout his campaign, Welch pointed to his track record as a commissioner creating workforce housing – a major initiative he plans to carry with him in his new administration.

"We want to address the issues that we've heard about this entire campaign – affordability of housing, making sure our infrastructure is up to date, and dealing with public safety in our neighborhoods," he said.

Welch is a former Pinellas County commissioner who received endorsements from the outgoing mayor, Rick Kriseman, Tampa mayor Jane Castor, and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri – a Republican.

In his concession speech last night, Councilman Blackmon congratulated the new mayor-elect, saying his election was no small feat and goes to show the diversity of St. Petersburg.