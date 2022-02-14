Hillsborough County crossing guards have been married for nearly six decades

article

For one Hillsborough County couple, not only do they share a strong love connection that has lasted for decades, but they also share the same passion for their community.

Nick and Ellie Lopez have been married for 58 years. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared their love story ahead of Valentine's Day, saying the husband and wife are dedicated to keeping children safe and are currently crossing guards at MacFarlane Park Elementary in Tampa.

"The couple traded in their long retirement days for exciting mornings and afternoons as HCSO Crossing Guards at MacFarlane Park Elementary," according to the agency's Facebook post. "While they make sure cars are coming to a stop, these two have no plans of slowing down anytime soon and say they'll be crossing guards for as long as they possibly can!"

In the video, the duo were seen with large smiles as they helped young students across the crosswalk.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"There's not much I can say," Nick explains, "I just love her and I respect her. She's my friend and I'm her friend. That's it. Believe in one another and cherish one another. I really have to look out for them to make sure they are safe."

"He is so good with the kids. The kids love him," Ellie offered. "We like it because of the kids. They're so much fun."

"That's my baby," Nick said as he embraced Ellie.

The sheriff's office is also hiring crossing guards. Those interested can apply here.