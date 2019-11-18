Meals on Wheels rolls into St. Pete, but volunteer drivers still needed

article

Meals on Wheels recently launched in St. Petersburg, but the program needs help. They’re looking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors and people who are homebound due to an illness or disability.

The food is prepared and packaged in Tampa, so it would mean driving from there to St. Pete.

Anyone interested can fill out an application online at www.networktoendhunger.org/mowspvolunteerapp/

And if you’d like to receive Meals on Wheels, you can fill out an application at www.NetworktoEndHunger.org.