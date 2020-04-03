Expand / Collapse search

Medical staff cheers as 94-year-old woman gets discharged from Spanish hospital

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers in Spain cheer for 94-year-old woman discharged from hospital

Medical staff at a hospital in Spain clapped and applauded for a 94-year-old patient who was discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

SABADELL, Spain - The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for everyone, especially for healthcare workers.

But medical staff at a hospital in Spain had one very good reason to celebrate: one of their patients, a 94-year-old woman, recovered from the virus.

Video from inside the Parc Tauli Hospital in Sabadell, in the country's Catalonia region, shows workers chapping and cheering as the elderly woman named Maria was discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

Spain has been one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, with over 10,000 people killed in the country.

