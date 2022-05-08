Medical textbook strips gender dysphoria definition after being cited by Florida

The world's bestselling medical textbook removed the definition of gender dysphoria from its website after the Florida Department of Health cited it in recent guidance advising against gender transitions for children and adolescents, according to an email obtained by Fox News Digital.

The email from Melissa Adams, who is Merck Manuals' director of marketing and brand awareness, also asked the Florida Department of Health to adjust their guidance based on the update in the manual, which was first published in 1899 and remains the oldest continuously published medical textbook in English.

THOUSANDS OF CHURCHES RAISE ALARM ABOUT SCOPE OF NEW CANADIAN ‘CONVERSION THERAPY’ BAN

"Gender dysphoria is characterized by a strong, persistent cross-gender identification associated with anxiety, depression, irritability, and often a wish to live as a gender different from the one associated with the sex assigned at birth," according to the Merck Manual's prior definition , which has since been removed.

"We were in the process of updating our online chapter on that subject so I wanted to make sure you had the latest information," wrote Adams, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

"Some of the verbiage you reference in quotes has now been omitted as a result of the update which went live on our site at the end of April," Adams added.

FLORIDA HOUSE PASSES BILL STRIPPING DISNEY OF SELF-GOVERNING STATUS

The email went on to request that Florida remove its language following their update. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo responded by tweeting a screenshot of Adams' email and alleging that Merck's move was "political activism disguised as medical advancement."

"Medicine cannot be a weapon used to divide communities, and Florida’s guidance will not change due to political pressure," Ladapo added.

Merck removed the definition from its website after Ladapo released a fact sheet on April 20 in response to guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March.

RACHEL LEVINE SAYS PEDIATRICIANS ALL AGREE ON IMPORTANCE OF ‘GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE’ FOR CHILDREN

According to the new guidance from HHS, "gender-affirming care" includes social affirmation at any age, puberty blockers during puberty and hormone therapy starting during early adolescence. Irreversible surgery is "typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence."

Citing a "lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects," the Florida Department of Health advised against social transition, puberty blockers, hormones and surgery as treatment options for children and adolescents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ladapo's office told Fox News Digital that they are not planning on changing their guidance at this time.

Advertisement

Read more at FOXNews.com.