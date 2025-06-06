Mega Dog Adoption Event begins Friday. Here's what to know

The Brief Hundreds of adoption-ready dogs will be at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds this weekend. Adoption fees are waived. The Mega Dog Adoption Event runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.



This weekend, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and several other municipalities’ shelters from across the Tampa Bay area will participate in the Third Annual Mega Dog Adoption Event.

By the numbers:

Shelters across the country have been housing record-breaking numbers of dogs in recent years.

Right now, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is about 150% capacity for dogs. Some have been at the shelter for more than 100 days, a county spokesperson said.

The Third Annual Mega Dog Adoption Event runs Friday through Sunday in Plant City.

What To Know:

Dogs will come from shelters in Manatee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties.

The event runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

READ: Study finds yet another benefit of having a dog in the family

Each day, more than 300 adoption-ready dogs of all sizes and ages will be available to greet and go home with new families. Adoption fees are waived all weekend.

All dogs will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped, too, thanks to support from the Athletes & Causes Foundation, Pet Resources Foundation, Chris and Mariah Godwin and the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Third Annual Mega Dog Adoption Event runs Friday through Sunday in Plant City.

What you can do:

You can also browse a full list of pets available at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on the PRC’s website .

The Grimes Family Agricultural Center is located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: