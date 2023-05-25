Memorial Day 2023: Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday

article

Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day 2023 in the United States, a time for Americans to celebrate and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

The long weekend also represents an unofficial start to summer with vacations, cookouts, and pools opening. But the U.S. federal holiday means some government services are closed, while many retailers will be open.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Memorial Day:

Is USPS, UPS, FedEx open on Memorial Day?

With Memorial Day being a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service is closed on Monday — meaning no mail delivery.

UPS is closed, pickup and delivery services are closed, as well as store locations. However, UPS Express Critical service is available.

Similarly, FedEx also observes Memorial Day with all services closed on Monday except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Office stores may be open but with modified hours.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

The Federal Reserve System is closed on May 29, 2023 for the Memorial Day holiday.

There is also no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets are closed.

Many banks are also closed on Memorial Day, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Key Bank and PNC Bank. As always, it’s best to call your local bank and confirm the hours.

ATMs are available on Memorial Day for those who need to withdraw cash or make a deposit.

All government offices are also closed on Memorial Day.

Which grocery stores and pharmacies are open on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores and pharmacies are open on Memorial Day, aware of the need for last-minute shopping on cookout supplies for the holiday. This includes Target, Aldi, CVS, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and Trader Joes.

But Costco is closed on Memorial Day.

Before heading out to run errands, make sure to check with your local store to confirm holiday hours.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



