Memorial Day 2025: Bay Area remembrance events honoring fallen heroes

Published  May 26, 2025 6:59am EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - Numerous events are being held across the Tampa Bay area this Memorial Day, honoring service members who gave their lives for our country.

Here's a look at some of the ceremonies scheduled for Monday.

Tampa

Downtown Tampa ceremony

  • MacDill Park, 100 N Ashley Dr., Tampa
  • 11 a.m.
  • Mayor Jane Castor is among the scheduled speakers.

American Legion Cemetery Memorial Day Observance

  • American Legion Post 5 Cemetery, 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd.
  • 11 a.m.

Ruck March

  • Begins at Ballast Point Park, 5300 Interbay Blvd.
  • 7:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout

  • Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave.
  • 11 a.m.
  • Free and open to the public.

St. Petersburg

Bay Pines National Cemetery ceremony

  • 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg
  • 11 a.m.

Madeira Beach

American Legion ceremony

  • 600 American Legion Dr., Madeira Beach
  • 11 a.m.

Largo

Largo Central Park ceremony

  • 101 Central Park Dr., Largo
  • 9 a.m.

Clearwater

Mass led by Bishop Gregory Parkes

  • Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Ave. N, Clearwater
  • 10 a.m.

Anna Maria Island

Memorial Day Patriotic Symphony Salute

  • Anna Maria City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd.
  • 9 a.m.

Sarasota

Memorial Day parade

  • Downtown Sarasota
  • 10 a.m.

Haines City

Annual ceremony at Railroad Park

  • 502 E Main St., Haines City
  • 10 a.m.

