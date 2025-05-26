Memorial Day 2025: Bay Area remembrance events honoring fallen heroes

Numerous events are being held across the Tampa Bay area this Memorial Day, honoring service members who gave their lives for our country.

Here's a look at some of the ceremonies scheduled for Monday.

Tampa

Downtown Tampa ceremony

MacDill Park, 100 N Ashley Dr., Tampa

11 a.m.

Mayor Jane Castor is among the scheduled speakers.

American Legion Cemetery Memorial Day Observance

American Legion Post 5 Cemetery, 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd.

11 a.m.

Ruck March

Begins at Ballast Point Park, 5300 Interbay Blvd.

7:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout

Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave.

11 a.m.

Free and open to the public.

St. Petersburg

Bay Pines National Cemetery ceremony

10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg

11 a.m.

Madeira Beach

American Legion ceremony

600 American Legion Dr., Madeira Beach

11 a.m.

Largo

Largo Central Park ceremony

101 Central Park Dr., Largo

9 a.m.

Clearwater

Mass led by Bishop Gregory Parkes

Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Ave. N, Clearwater

10 a.m.

Anna Maria Island

Memorial Day Patriotic Symphony Salute

Anna Maria City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd.

9 a.m.

Sarasota

Memorial Day parade

Downtown Sarasota

10 a.m.

Haines City

Annual ceremony at Railroad Park

502 E Main St., Haines City

10 a.m.

