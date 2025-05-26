Memorial Day 2025: Bay Area remembrance events honoring fallen heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Numerous events are being held across the Tampa Bay area this Memorial Day, honoring service members who gave their lives for our country.
Here's a look at some of the ceremonies scheduled for Monday.
Tampa
Downtown Tampa ceremony
- MacDill Park, 100 N Ashley Dr., Tampa
- 11 a.m.
- Mayor Jane Castor is among the scheduled speakers.
American Legion Cemetery Memorial Day Observance
- American Legion Post 5 Cemetery, 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd.
- 11 a.m.
Ruck March
- Begins at Ballast Point Park, 5300 Interbay Blvd.
- 7:30 a.m.
Memorial Day Weekend Cookout
- Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave.
- 11 a.m.
- Free and open to the public.
St. Petersburg
Bay Pines National Cemetery ceremony
- 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg
- 11 a.m.
Madeira Beach
American Legion ceremony
- 600 American Legion Dr., Madeira Beach
- 11 a.m.
Largo
Largo Central Park ceremony
- 101 Central Park Dr., Largo
- 9 a.m.
Clearwater
Mass led by Bishop Gregory Parkes
- Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Ave. N, Clearwater
- 10 a.m.
Anna Maria Island
Memorial Day Patriotic Symphony Salute
- Anna Maria City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd.
- 9 a.m.
Sarasota
Memorial Day parade
- Downtown Sarasota
- 10 a.m.
Haines City
Annual ceremony at Railroad Park
- 502 E Main St., Haines City
- 10 a.m.
