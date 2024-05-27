Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Lakeland: 'Remember what freedom really costs'

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Lakeland community came together this Memorial Day to remember those who have been lost to combat.

It was a day of remembrance for staff and the community at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, remembering what freedom really costs.

"I'm a Vietnam guy and I lost a good high school buddy in Vietnam and then a number of individuals I was commissioned with were lost in Vietnam and never came home," said Gary Clark, Chair of the Polk County Veterans Council.

READ: Veteran, family gets mortgage-free home in Plant City: 'A dream house'

The event was put together by the funeral home and the veteran's council. Families submitted pictures of their veteran family members for their wall of honor display.

Even if someone hasn't personally lost someone to combat, the point of this Memorial Day event is to appreciate those who sacrificed for our country and who helped make it a place where we can live freely.

"I myself. I'm Cuban. I'm Cuban American and I know how precious that freedom is," said Monica Vazquez, a funeral director at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. "I'm grateful every day to be in a place where I can express myself, where I can work freely and live freely with my family."

READ: Bay Area Gold Star families honor lost loved ones in Memorial Day ceremony: 'We've strengthened one another'

Each flag on a grave, around 2,000, represents a veteran who served and who is now resting at the cemetery.

This weekend should be a great time to spend with family, but take some time to reflect on what the holiday is really about.

"Have your hamburgers and hot dogs. All that sort of thing, too, but take time to reflect and remember what freedom really costs."

"Thank you," said Vazquez. "Thank you to all the veterans who have served in our community. Thank you for every sacrifice you've made to make it possible for everyone to be here. For me to be here."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter