Veteran, family gets mortgage-free home in Plant City: 'A dream house'

It was a motorcade fit for a president with Jose Santiago and his family at the center.

"I got my mom on video saying, 'this is the first time we're riding in a limousine,'" Santiago said.

He and his family were invited to a new Plant City development by Building Homes for Heroes and PulteGroup Homes that's just off of I-4. After a ceremony, they cut the ribbon on their three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,200-square-foot oasis.

RELATED: Plant City veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home for his family

"It's a dream house," Santiago said.

And, it's a far cry from his service in the global War on Terror, which scarred him with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. He retired from the Army in 2021 after 27 years of service and has been living in a rental in Valrico.

"This is just an opportunity to kind of relook at life," he said.

For him, rental or mortgage payments are suddenly a thing of the past.

READ: Tampa Bay area tops list of best places for veterans to live: Survey

"It is safety, safety that this cannot be taken away from us," Santiago said. "That's what I wanted to provide to my mom for a long time as well, too."

Not only is the house mortgage-free, but it gives him the chance to live under one roof with his mother and sister, who he cares for.

"I don't want my sister or my mom to go to [other] places," he said. "We take care of our own, and we can do it right here."

Santiago was selected for a new home after Building Homes for Heroes heard his story of sacrifice. They have built nearly 350 homes over the last 13 years for veterans and families of first responders.

"We wouldn't be able to do what we do if it wasn't for the brave men and women of the Armed Forces," said Sean Strickler of PulteGroup Homes. "To do this a couple of days before Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend is really meaningful for us."

MORE: Bay Area fishing charter captain casts lifeline to fellow veterans

With its wide doorways and wheelchair accessibility, this new home is outfitted for those who need extra help. It's also big enough to entertain their family.

"For me to be able to enjoy this day and to be awarded this, to be able to benefit my family," said Santiago. "That's what America is about."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: