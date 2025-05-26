Memorial Day weekend proves Pinellas beaches have bounced back after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

The Brief Memorial Day weekend has proven that Pinellas County beaches have bounced back after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Last Fall, Hurricane Helene flooded out buildings and left behind thick mounds of sand. The hurricanes also disturbed a beach renourishment project the shoreline was due for on its 10-year cycle.



Memorial Day weekend has proven that Pinellas County beaches have bounced back after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Local perspective:

On Monday, it was hard to find a parking spot at Pass-a-Grille.

"Believe it or not, a lot of people on the 8th Avenue business district have been blessed, and they’re open and ready to go just like we are," said Rick Falkenstein, the owner of Hurricane Seafood Restaurant.

The backstory:

He said the area has come a long way. Last Fall, Hurricane Helene flooded out buildings and left behind thick mounds of sand. Though Falkenstein's restaurant is named Hurricane Seafood, he said he was able to reopen shortly after the storms.

"Back then, it was hard for me to talk about," he said. "I got choked up because I saw so many businesses and residents absolutely destroyed. They’re homeless because of Helene and because of Milton."

Dig deeper:

The hurricanes also disturbed a beach renourishment project the shoreline was due for on its 10-year cycle. Pinellas County crews instead pivoted to a sand-sifting operation and laid down more than 19,200 cubic yards of sand.

"Coming here, we weren’t sure if things were going to be recovering but once we showed up, we were pretty surprised," said visitor Tyler Heaton. "The community seems to be doing great. People are at the beach, enjoying the food and everything that the area has to offer."

The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis.

