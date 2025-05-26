Memorial Day marks first American Legion Post 273 ceremony since reopening after hurricanes

The Brief The American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach hosted a Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony was its first official American Legion-type ceremony since they reopened in February after last year’s hurricanes. Hurricane Helene flooded the post with three and a half feet of water.



It was standing room only at American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach on Memorial Day.

"Today, we honor those who never came home, the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation," Post Commander Anthony Torregrossa said.

Big picture view:

Torregrossa said the ceremony was the post’s first official American Legion-type ceremony since they reopened in February after last year’s hurricanes.

"The fact that we did open, and we were able to pick up steam before Memorial Day is very pleasing to me," he said.

Hurricane Helene flooded the post with three and a half feet of water. They had to demo almost everything and start from scratch.

"I was genuinely pleased and surprised and delighted that we did have so many people show up today," Torregrossa said. "I think we had our largest crowd for a Memorial Day service, which is very important, because it's the one day of the year we actually get to solemnly dedicate it to the falling heroes a day that they deserve."

Torregrossa explained to the crowd the significance of the POW MIA tables at all American Legion posts.

"I call your attention to this small table which occupies a place of dignity and honor at the entry to the Post of 273. It is set for one, symbolizing the fact that members of our corps are missing from our ranks," he said. "The salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless fallen tears of families as they have waited for their return. The candle is reminiscent of the light of hope, which lives in our hearts to illuminate the way home, away from their captors, in the open arms of a grateful nation. The inverted glass, they cannot toast with us at this time. The chair empty. They are not here, but they are not forgotten."

"The American flag reminds us that many of them have never returned and have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure our freedom," Torregrossa said.

They honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with a 21-gun salute and a wreath laying in the Intracoastal. Bagpiper Sunsan Lindermann also played Taps and Amazing Grace.

"It's a national holiday. People celebrate that, the opening to summer. Our goal is the American Legion. My goal as commander of this post is to understand there's a reason behind that. If you want to celebrate, that fine, but please take to heart why you are celebrating. You wouldn't be here probably if it wasn't for these fallen heroes that we are honoring today," Torregrossa said.

