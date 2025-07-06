Memorial service for 29-year-old Tarpon Springs police officer

The Brief Officer Nicholas Wood was 29 years old. He died on June 17th, while off-duty, from a medical complication. A memorial service and procession was held Saturday.



Officer Nicholas Wood had been with the Tarpon Springs Police Department for seven years, and he also served as a field training officer and traffic homicide investigator.

Friends and family said from a young age, he aspired to be a police officer.

Saturday afternoon, a memorial service was held for him at Generations Christian Church in Trinity.

Tarpon Springs police officers, firefighters, Pasco County deputies, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and an honor guard attended.

What they're saying:

"He had a huge heart. We actually have some people from the community who are here at the memorial service and reflecting on stories of him coming in there and just talking to them after situations that they were in," Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeff Young said.

Officer Wood's friends and family attended the service and reflected on his legacy. Adam Baxter, a friend of Officer Wood, said, "Nick was more than a friend and a brother we could count on any time. He was always there for the ups and downs of life. We shared many moments of laughter and joy."

After the service was a procession. Chief Young said, "Taking Nick through Tarpon Springs where he served, and we'll bring him to the funeral home there."

Members of the community lined the route like the RiseUp Off-Road Jeep group.

Amanda Durr said, "We want to show community support especially to the local PD. Tarpon Springs, they've had quite a few losses so it's very important for us to come out and show them that we're here."

