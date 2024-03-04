Pinellas County mentorship program is changing the lives of young girls

Young girls, at Girls Inc. Pinellas can barely contain their excitement about their science project. The girls' non-profit after-school program is a national organization that's been around for over 60 years.

"Our girls benefit so much from it. Everything that we do here is STEAM-focused," said Amanda Serrano, director of curriculum at Girls Inc. of Pinellas. "So science, technology, engineering, and math, it's exposing girls to experiences they might not otherwise have."

For board member Bailey Martindale, it's an opportunity to provide the kind of guidance she didn't receive.

READ: Tampa auto repair shop wants to pump the brakes on hunger

"I was the product of a teenage mom, and so I never got to see anyone like that in my world. And so, it was it's really cool because I would have loved that as a kid," Martindale explained. "So, you know, you just have one person come in and show them that there's this other path and maybe they'll take that direction."

The girls' non-profit after school program is a national organization that's been around for over 60 years.

The pro-girl environment is making a positive impact.

READ: 'Bam! STEAM Fest’ takes learning out of the classroom for Pinellas County students

"I think it's really fun," said 9-year-old Taina Colladl. "I enjoy it a lot."

"I like doing all the experiments, and to usually do, to hang out with my friends and the teachers and to be in computer lab," said 9-year-old Sofia Arso.

Everything is focused on STEAM, science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"That these girls grow up, you know, already knowing that they are brilliant and that they are capable, and they can do just as much as boys can do if they should want it," Serrano shared.

READ: Lakeland school combines education with farming: ‘They get to experience nature’

Building up their self-esteem so that they can live successful lives.

Children at Girls Inc. work on a project after school.

The mentorship program aims to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Click here for more information.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter