'Bam! STEAM Fest’ takes learning out of the classroom for Pinellas County students

During ‘Bam! STEAM Fest’ at the Mahaffey Theater, hundreds of students step into a day filled with fun and learning.

"We have nine of these a year, and this one is specific for STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math," stated Katrina Young, education and outreach coordinator with Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

It’s an enriching experience that combines education and enjoyment all thanks to the support of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

"We loved doing what we're doing here," Young exclaimed. "We serve about 25,000 students a year at the Foundation through the class Act program."

The foundation provides arts education programs, community outreach, and live performances across all genres of performing arts.

"Arts in general teach students so many things," Young explained. "They help students be well-rounded in many different ways, from expressing themselves, having confidence, and even learning to think with both sides of their brains."

From measuring a whale, to building with large foam blocks, every activity is designed to enrich their lives and foster creativity and inclusion through the arts.

Student got to measure a whale at the event.

"As a person who did the arts myself, I find that it's made me stronger in who I am in my career. And I hope to be able to share that with young students all around the county," Young shared.

There is also an outdoor interactive classroom where students learn.

"An obstacle course where they all get to be a sea turtle hatching to see if they can get to the ocean," Kalie Laughlin, Clearwater Marine Aquarium said.

It’s an opportunity to open the minds of children and empower them to explore the world around them. "We're so happy that we're able to provide it, and we're always looking for different organizations or people that want to get involved," Young shared.

Children compete in potato sack races during the event.

The events lays down the foundation for a brighter future through education, innovation, and collaboration.

The Foundation puts on nine events a year, reaching about 25,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

