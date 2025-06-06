Metallica’s return to Tampa set to draw 65,000 fans per night, big tourism buzz

The Brief Metallica will play Raymond James Stadium Friday and Sunday, marking the band’s first Tampa stop since 2009. Officials expect a crowd of more than 65,000 for each night of the "No Repeat Weekend." Visit Tampa Bay calls it a "résumé builder" for Tampa’s growing reputation as a major event city.



Metallica, one of the best-selling bands in American history, returns to Tampa this weekend for two shows at Raymond James Stadium as part of its M72 World Tour.

The band last played here in 2009.

What we know:

Each night features a different setlist and different opening acts, a format the band is calling "No Repeat Weekend." Officials with Tampa Sports Authority say they expect more than 65,000 fans for each show.

"It shows that we are on the map to these traveling tour acts and they want to do Tampa because they do well here," said Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Why you should care:

Visit Tampa Bay says big-name events like this boost the city’s visibility with promoters, event planners, and tourists. Corrada calls Metallica’s return a "résumé builder," an indicator that Tampa continues to compete with markets like Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas.

"We compete with everybody," Corrada said. "And we’re more than happy to be able to host these events and say, 'Yeah, outside of Miami, Orlando, New York, Vegas, we have big-name acts that come to our city because we are a big city and we’re a great draw.'"

This weekend also includes a wider "Metallica Takeover" of Tampa, featuring a pop-up merch shop in Ybor City, a screening of the band’s new film, fan art exhibits, and a volunteer event Friday morning with Feeding Tampa Bay.

On the day between shows, Saturday, legendary Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will take part in a live discussion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, offering an intimate look into his storied music career.

What To Watch For:

In addition to the concerts, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing home games both days at nearby Steinbrenner Field, which could create major congestion. Games are at 1:10 p.m. Friday and 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

Parking lots for the concerts open at noon, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and shows scheduled to begin at 6.

City officials warn that drivers should expect delays on Dale Mabry Highway, Himes Avenue, Columbus Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Tom McEwen Boulevard (Tampa Bay Blvd) will be closed between Dale Mabry and Himes from 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday night.

The Source: This story was written with information from an interview with Santiago Corrada, President & CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, a Tampa Sports Authority event advisory, and Metallica.com tour information.

