Metropolitan Ministries makes Christmas brighter for thousands

In keeping with its Christmas tradition, Metropolitan Ministries is hosting several special events Christmas Day. The charity is serving homeless families living on its campuses and out in the community.

They'll provide gifts to 100 homeless families with 250 children. WellCare employees purchased, wrapped and donated presents to the families.

Residents also took part in a door decorating contest. Tampa families will be treated to free family portraits.

The kitchen has been busy preparing hot meals to be served to the homeless. Metropolitan Ministries is providing 1,800 hot meals at six sites in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties on Christmas Day. Kitchen workers have made 450 pounds of ham, 500 pounds of Sweet Potato Mash, and 200 pies and cakes.

As many as 30,000 families already received meals and toys through Metropolitan Ministries’ Holiday Tent assistance program over the past two months.