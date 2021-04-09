Metropolitan Ministries opens low-income apartment complex in Seffner to help combat homelessness

article

Moving is never fun. But Brianna Butler and her five kids are thrilled about their recent relocation. They were one of the first families to move into SabalPlace, a low-income apartment complex in Seffner.



"It is amazing having my own room," Butler told FOX 13. "Now my kids have their own room. We’re all excited."



The grand opening of the complex took place on Friday.

SabalPlace, which has 112, one, two and three-bedroom units is Metropolitan Ministries newest effort to help people who are struggling with homelessness.



"For us, it was so exciting to see scores and scores of people move out of our shelter to come to this beautiful place," commented Metro Ministries CEO Tim Marks.

The average family income of tenants here is under $35,000 a year. Rents generally run between $500 and $1,000 a month.



Shawn Wilson, an executive with Blue Skies Communities, the development company that built SabalPlace, says that is a great deal.



"The rents that they charge are probably going to be half of what they could get on the open market," he said.

For Butler, SabalPlace is going to help her open the next chapter of her life.



"I expect to accomplish a lot," Butler said. "It’s a lot easier when you have a roof you’re your head and know you have somewhere to stay."

