Miami-Dade police director critically injured in Tampa, officials say

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for prayers after it says its director was critically injured in Tampa.

According to MDPD, Director Alfredo "Freddie" Ramirez was undergoing surgery early Monday morning, but few other details were provided.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ramirez was injured in an incident on I-75 South of Tampa. Troopers say nobody else was injured and there is no threat to the community.

MDPD says the incident is being investigated by FHP and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.