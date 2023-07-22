Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Winter Haven shooting, deputies say

article

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have been killed in an apparent domestic-related double murder-suicide, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that on Friday at 7 p.m., 26-year-old Riley Groover fatally shot the victim before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting occurred in front of several witnesses near their home located on Central Avenue West, according to authorities.

Family members said the couple had arguments in the past, which turned physical.

None of those incidents were reported to the police, according to authorities.

Groover had been arrested in the past for aggravated assault and domestic violence, police say.

First responders at the scene and medical staff at the hospital tried to save the unborn baby but could not.

In a statement released to Fox 13, Sheriff Grady Judd said, "This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of an 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby. When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers."