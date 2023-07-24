Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near St. Armands Circle in Sarasota under investigation

Sarasota
FOX 13 News

Law enforcement officers are investigating an early morning shooting in Sarasota. Kailey Tracey reports.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near the St. Armands Circle shopping district.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive in a neighborhood, and said that the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Officers took down the crime scene tape and cleared the scene just before 6 a.m. 

Detectives canvassed two homes next door to each other. Both homes had evidence markers in the driveways. Evidence markers were also up and down the street.

Police towed two cars from the scene as well. One of the cars had front-end damage. 

A spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department said it’s not releasing any other information right now since it’s an active investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 