Shooting near St. Armands Circle in Sarasota under investigation

Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near the St. Armands Circle shopping district.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive in a neighborhood, and said that the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Officers took down the crime scene tape and cleared the scene just before 6 a.m.

Detectives canvassed two homes next door to each other. Both homes had evidence markers in the driveways. Evidence markers were also up and down the street.

READ: Shooting at Tampa bar sends 5 to the hospital, suspects still on the loose: HCSO

Police towed two cars from the scene as well. One of the cars had front-end damage.

A spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department said it’s not releasing any other information right now since it’s an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.