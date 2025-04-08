Miami skyscraper lights up as Gators make NCAA Championship run

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter lit up on April 5 in celebration of the University of Florida’s NCAA Basketball Tournament victory over Auburn, which secured the Gators their first championship game appearance since 2007.

This footage captured by Bryan Glazer shows the 700-foot-tall skyscraper illuminated by a digital display of a dribbling basketball player, the word "Championship," and a towering image of the University of Florida’s mascot, Albert Gator.

"The building is illuminating for five-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour from Saturday night through Monday’s final championship game," Glazer told Storyful.