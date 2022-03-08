Michigan woman sells rare leaves for $2,000 each

article

A young entrepreneur in Michigan is definitely growing her business – in more ways than one. She has been gaining national attention for selling rare plants for thousands of dollars.

Her name is Jocelyn Ho, but people call her the "Rare Plant Fairy." She grows exotic plants and sells them for a huge profit.

She doesn't live in any tropical climate either. Her warehouse is in Detroit. Ho started as a collector of rare plants, then started selling them during the pandemic.

Many of her leaves are variegated, meaning one leaf can have several different colors.

Ho sells those plants for up to $2,000. She said she is now being asked to ship her plants across the globe to place like Norway, France, Thailand and Dubai.

She can ship them anywhere in the U.S., including in Florida. Learn more through her website.