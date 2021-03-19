Military drone washes ashore on South Florida beach

article

A U.S. military drone washed ashore Friday on a South Florida beach.

WPTV reports that a passerby spotted the Air Force drone on the shoreline in Ocean Ridge, south of Palm Beach, and called police.

Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal Hutchins said officers found instructions on the drone that said what to do if it is found.

"We've been assured by the sheriff's office and the Air Force that there is no danger to anyone going near it," Hutchins told WPTV. "As long as it's out here, we'll be out here with it."

Officers closed off the area as they waited for the Air Force to arrive and reclaim the drone.

