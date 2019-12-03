Military families at MacDill file federal lawsuit alleging serious mold issues at on-base housing

Five military families, currently or formerly residing at MacDill Air Force Base, have filed a lawsuit against private landlords who manage on-base housing. The families allege ongoing exposure to mold caused serious health issues.

The class action suit named six private management companies: The Michaels Organization, LLC, Michaels Management Services, Inc., Interstate Realty Management Company, AMC East Communities, LLC, Clark Realty Capital, LLC, and Harbor Bay at MacDill as defendants.

The families filing suit allege these landlords weren’t just inept, but rather knowingly exposed them to unsafe, moldy conditions and did little, if anything, to try to remediate the dangers.

One family said the mold issue in their home was so bad that mushrooms were actually growing on their carpet.

Another alleges an independent inspector found 23 types of mold present inside her family’s on-base house. The discovery coming, according to the suit, after her management company insisted she didn’t have a mold issue at all.

The complaint, filed Monday, alleges privatized landlords received numerous complaints about mold and moisture issues, but took months to respond to them. When they did, the companies allegedly deployed superficial fixes.

“Defendants will often offer cosmetic solutions including simply washing or painting over mold without fully inspecting the homes at MacDill Air Force Base in order to identify and remedy the underlying cause of the moisture and mold problems, let alone properly remediate the problems,” according to the class action complaint.

In the meantime, servicemen and women, spouses and children became seriously ill, suffering from a wide range of neurological, respiratory and pulmonary maladies. The lawsuit alleges at least two servicemen had to be pulled from deployment as a result of mold-related illnesses. One said he now feels like, “half a soldier.”

The families also said they were forced to drop tens thousands of uncompensated dollars on alternative housing in addition to making their regular rent payments.

The MacDill suit is being filed as the Senate Armed Services Committee is set to hear testimony today from heads of all branches on issue of military housing nationwide.

The mold issue on MacDill Air Force Base appears to be a well-known problem, according to military families surveyed earlier this year by the Military Family Advisory Network. Of the 105 people surveyed at Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base, 60 percent complained about maintenance, repairs or remediation issues with on-base housing. More than half, 54-percent, of respondents reported mold as an issue.