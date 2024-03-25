Tampa family hopes breakthrough DNA system can find World War II veterans' lost remains

Buddy Strickland was barely 17 years old when he enlisted in the Marines in 1941.

He was sent to Guadalcanal to fight in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, where he was killed in action. His remains were never brought home.

"Everybody would be relieved," said Buddy's 86-year-old brother, Roger Strickland. "All these years we've been waiting."

READ: Trinity World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

At the American Legion Post 138 in Port Tampa, the sign outside reads "Bring Buddy Home" in honor of the first kid from Port Tampa killed in World War II. They celebrated what would have been his 100th birthday with new hope that he would finally be found using his family's DNA.

Roger said he gave his fingernails as well as a piece of his hair and beard that all went into an experimental system that's said to be able to find matching DNA underground.

"We went to Guadacanal and a unit got a hit in a direction. We chased it down, and we got a position on it," said Paul Schwimmer of "Never Forget Our Veterans," an organization that searches for the remains of missing service people.

The organization came back with maps and coordinates, and now, they will try to convince the U.S. government to take a look.

MORE: Blind veteran overcomes all odds through music therapy

But as they continue waiting, faded letters written back and forth between Buddy and his family in Port Tampa are displayed on a table at the Legion hall. The City of Tampa also raised a flag in honor of Buddy and thousands more still missing.

The community and his family won't let his memory go.

"Our parents instilled that in us all our lives," said Nancy Larcom, Buddy's niece, who also provided DNA samples.

If Buddy's remains are finally found, some may credit the power of the long-lasting love of family and friends – o what could be a new breakthrough in DNA science.

"It feels great if they can find his body," said Roger. "It will be a great thing."

Just as tears were shed for Buddy when he was lost, people will cry again when he finally comes home.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: