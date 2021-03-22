Minimal wait as Florida opens COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 50 and up

The first day for those 50 and older to get COVID-19 vaccines started fast at the federally supported vaccine site at the old Tampa greyhound track.

"They have a program, you’re in and out real quick," said Rosie Osorio as she finished phase one of the Pfizer vaccine.

This site operated by the Florida Department of Emergency Management is one of the few in the area that doesn’t require an appointment. Those eligible can simply drive into the parking lot just off Interstate 275 at Bird Street.

The facility is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday started fast. They gave 400 shots in the first hour, between 7 and 8 a.m.

The numbers declined during the midday hours, though officials hoped to administer their entire daily supply of 2,500 doses by the end of the day.

"We would love to give out every vaccine that we have on campus every day," said Carole Covey of the Florida Department of Emergency Management. "We haven’t been able to reach that goal yet, but we’re here for the community and we want to be able to provide as much vaccine as we possibly can."

How long was the wait? "Maybe 10 minutes to get the shot, then 15 minutes after while they observe you," said Mary Ann Sherman, who had planned to have to stay much longer. "I feel good. I feel safe," she said after getting the shot.

"I was a little skeptical about the vaccine," said Myriam Medina. "It was put out so fast. But I did a lot of reading and talked to my kids about it. I feel good."

Educators with proper ID and those extremely vulnerable with a Department of Health form signed by a doctor may also get the vaccine.

The federally-supported hub here has satellites at the Larry Sanders Community Center in East Tampa and the Oakland Community Center in Haines City. Vaccines are available at those locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

