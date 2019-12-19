Mini-boats and water bikes offer a different perspective of Tampa’s Riverwalk

From walking to running to biking, there are many ways to enjoy Tampa’s Riverwalk, but if you want a different perspective- try seeing it from the water.

Instead of pedaling on the pavement, some people are taking the Riverwalk experience off of the sidewalk and onto the water.

Jason Olewinski owns Riverwalk Boating Company. He rents mini-boats and water bikes to tourists and locals from the dock next to the Tampa Convention Center.

He said the water bikes are great for people looking to get in a quick workout and don’t want to hear a motor behind them. However, he explained that most water cyclists aren’t looking for a new fitness routine. Instead, they just want to get on the water and relax.

The pedals on the water bikes go forward and backward and a propeller in the back moves it through the water. There is a handlebar with a rudder in the front to steer the bike.

Olewinski said if someone isn’t feeling athletic at all, the bikes do have a motor allowing the cyclist to cruise.

For people with a greater need for speed, Olewinski recommends renting a mini-boat.

The boats go up to 20 mph and Olewinski said most people can make it up the Hillsborough River to Lowry Park Zoo and back downtown during the duration of the rental.

He said most people go up the Hillsborough River from the Convention Center because it is scenic and it’s sheltered, which means there isn’t a lot of wind or waves up that way.

Olewinski said for many, it's their first time on a mini-boat or water bike.

Before sending anyone out on the water, Olewinski goes through a 10-15 minute orientation. He goes over the rules of the water and explains how to use the boats or the water bikes.

Renters must be at least 18 years old and have government-issued identification to rent a mini-boat. When it comes to renting a water bike, a person must be able to reach the pedals.

The Riverwalk Boating Company rents mini-boats and water bikes from 10 a.m. until sunset.