Miniature therapy horses join Good Day ahead of gala celebrating nonprofit

Rocket and Honey are miniature horses that are a part of 'Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures', a nonprofit that goes to different medical facilities and nursing homes to help brighten everyone's day.

The first gala is Thursday night, called 'Mini Miracles at The James Museum' from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Mary Rose Gullet, who started the organization and is celebrating five years, started with just Honey. Now, she has ten horses.

We have a portable equine therapy program that we volunteer at over 30 hospitals across central Florida. Right here in the Tampa Bay area, we visit Tampa General; we provide the visits on a weekly basis," Gullet said. "There's not really a population that we found that doesn't benefit from the equines, so we enjoy taking them out."

"Horses have the ability to connect with the human heart rate and naturally reduce stress and anxiety by just being in the presence of them."

Gullet said horses gave her a healing place as a child through some traumatic experiences of her own.

