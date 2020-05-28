Minnesota governor activates National Guard to restore calm amid escalating unrest over George Floyd death

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday to help restore calm in the Twin Cities amid escalating unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

According to a news release, the National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities needed “to respond to and recover from this emergency.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked the Walz to deploy the National Guard after protests turned violent Wednesday night, devolving into looting and rioting that has continued into Thursday and spread to St. Paul and surrounding suburbs.

Minnesota State Patrol will also assist in public safety efforts for the next several days. Approximately 200 Minnesota state troopers will also assist with public safety efforts over the next several days. State Patrol helicopters and fixed wind aircraft will also be available to assist law enforcement officers on the ground.

The executive order also declares a peacetime emergency, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to help coordinate the state’s response.

"As the SEOC is already activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will concurrently support the COVID-19 response and the City of Minneapolis and surrounding communities during this situation," according to a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.