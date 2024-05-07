Miss USA Noelia Voigt suddenly resigns title – here’s why

article

Reigning Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigned from her title on Monday to focus on her mental health.

Voigt, a 24-year-old from Utah who was crowned Miss USA in September, shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post – thanking fans for their love and support.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," Voigt wrote. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe.

"Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023," the post continued.

Voigt said she never could have imagined "the journey that my childhood dream would take me on."

"Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be," she added.

Voigt shared gratitude for being able to use her platform to advocate for "anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA."

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," Voigt wrote. "How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will."

In addition to earning the crown, those who win the Miss USA pageant receive a generous prize package – which includes a six-figure salary for the year, a luxury condo in Los Angeles for a year, a new car, a new wardrobe, and skincare and hair treatments, according to Pageant Planet .

During their reign, Miss USA also goes to red carpet events and other networking opportunities, promotes charities that work with the organization, does photoshoots, and can promote their own personal platforms and projects.

After Voigt announced her resignation, the Miss USA Organization offered "respect and support" to Noelia and her decision to step down from her duties.

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the organization said in a statement to FOX News Digital.

"The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."

Voigt was previously crowned Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020, and represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.