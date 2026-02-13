St. Pete man arrested in Pinellas Park stabbing, victim hospitalized: Officers

article

A St. Petersburg man was arrested after a Pinellas Park stabbing that happened late Thursday evening, officers said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Joseph Green, 51, is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after the stabbing.

Officers said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 7550 40th Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said a verbal altercation between Green and the 31-year-old victim escalated, which led to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said he has multiple stab wounds. He's listed in critical condition as of Friday evening, Pinellas Park police said.

Green was detained at the scene of the stabbing, which is when investigators said they found a folding knife on him.