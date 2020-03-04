Missing 15-year-old girl from Panama City, Florida was found safe

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old reported missing out of the Panhandle, but hours later, officials said she was found safe.

Around 5 a.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the statewide alert for the teen who was last seen Tuesday in Panama City.

By 7 a.m., officials said she was found safe.

No further information, including details leading up to her disappearance or how she was found, was provided.