Missing 15-year-old girl from Panama City, Florida was found safe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old reported missing out of the Panhandle, but hours later, officials said she was found safe.
Around 5 a.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the statewide alert for the teen who was last seen Tuesday in Panama City.
By 7 a.m., officials said she was found safe.
No further information, including details leading up to her disappearance or how she was found, was provided.