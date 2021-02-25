Missing 18-year-old from Lakeland found dead in Sumter County

A Lakeland man, who was reported missing by a relative, was found dead in a different county.

Police said 18-year-old Charlie Roberts was reported missing Wednesday morning, according to a late-night Facebook post by the agency. They said his family member lost contact with Roberts on Tuesday.

They said Roberts body was later found in the Green Swamp area of Sumter County by Wednesday evening.

Lakeland police said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating his death. No other information was provided, including whether there were any signs of foul play.

"Please keep Charlie’s family in your prayers," police said.

