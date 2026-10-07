Missing 3-year-old last seen in Zephyrhills may be with 2 adults: PSO

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The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 3-year-old girl last seen in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officials warn the public not to approach the child or the two adults she may be traveling with. Authorities said 3-year-old Abigail Masartis was wearing a one-piece pink bathing suit when she disappeared.



A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Zephyrhills and may be with two adults, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Zephyrhills missing child alert

What we know:

Abigail Masartis is described as white, about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair and her eye color is unknown.

Deputies said Abigail Masartis was last seen in the area of the 6800 block of Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills. She was last seen wearing a one-piece pink bathing suit.

PSO is asking the public for information that could help locate Abigail.

Who may be with Abigail Masartis

Dig deeper:

Deputies said Abigail Masartis may be with Nicholas Masartis, 34, and Olivia Dotson, 28.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

Nicholas Masartis is described as a white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Olivia Dotson is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Her weight is unknown. She has sandy hair and blue eyes, along with tattoos on her shoulder, back and left arm.

Pasco Sheriff tip line

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public not to approach Abigail Masartis or anyone she may be with if they are located.

Anyone who sees Abigail Masartis or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact PCSO at 727-847-8102 or call 911.

Possible vehicle details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding a possible vehicle description or direction of travel.