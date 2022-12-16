Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen in Broward County

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen two days ago in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, according to investigators.

Destinee Gawlik, 14, is a white female and is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE officials said she was last seen in the 700 block of NW 9th Avenue in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday, December 14.

She was also wearing a dark sweater and dark jeans, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department at (954) 457-1400 or 911.