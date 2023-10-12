Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Levy County: FDLE

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Levy County, state investigators said.

According to the Florida Department Law Enforcement, 14-year-old Baylee Noel was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of SE 62nd Street in Morriston, which is located in Levy County.

Noel is five feet, six inches tall and 160 pounds as well as brown hair and blue eyes, FDLE said. She was last seen wearing a red and green striped sweater with a Freddy Krueger image on it, blue jeans and brown and pink cowboy boots.

Photo of Baylee Noel's backpack. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

State investigators said Noel may be carrying a white and pink Disney "Tangled" backpack with yellow suns and a green chameleon. She also has a scar on her right foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Levy County Sheriff's Office at (352) 486-5111 or 911.