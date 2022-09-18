Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old South Florida boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a three-year-old boy who was last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency has issued a statewide Missing Child Alert for Isaiah Louise-Jeune who is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants in the area of the 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The child may be with Marie Benoit, a Black woman who is 5’3", weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue hat. They may be traveling in a 2012, silver Volkswagen Jetta, FL tag number QYNT16.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-476-4730 or 911.