Missing child alert issued for Panhandle teen

article

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Staci Mckenzie, who was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks.

She may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 850-674-5049 or 911.

