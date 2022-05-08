Missing child alert issued for Panhandle teen
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. - A statewide missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Staci Mckenzie, who was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown, Florida.
She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks.
She may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 850-674-5049 or 911.
