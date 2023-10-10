Missing diver rescued by Coast Guard crews off of Anclote Key: Officials

article

A diver reported missing while spearfishing off of Anclote Key in Pasco County was rescued by the Coast Guard Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said its Sand Key boat crew rescued the diver who was reported missing while spearfishing from a 32-foot recreational boat about 16 miles northwest of Anclote Key.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard officials were notified that the diver was missing after he and another diver got in the water and only one resurfaced. That's when the Coast Guard deployed surface crews to search for the missing diver.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the missing diver, who was then rescued by the Station Sand Key boat crew. Officials said the diver was returned to the recreational boat.

No injuries were reported, according to Coast Guard crews.