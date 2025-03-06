Missing dog tangled in tree along Withlacoochee River rescued, reunited with owner

The Brief A dog missing for a week has been reunited with his family. Sumter County Fire & EMS and Animal Services teamed up to rescue ‘Blackie’ after he got tangled in a tree, trapped by his collar and leash along the Withlacoochee River. ‘Blackie’s’ owner was identified through a microchip and was grateful to be reunited with his dog.



A dog missing for about a week has been reunited with its owner after being trapped by its collar and leash along the Withlacoochee River.

The backstory:

Around 9:30 a.m. on March 2, Sumter County Animal Rescue got several calls from concerned boaters in the Jumper Creek Wildlife Management Area about a dog that was tangled in a tree, trapped by its collar and leash, unable to free itself from the water’s edge.

After going out to the scene, several animal control officers said the only way to get to the dog, later identified as ‘Blackie’, was by boat due to the difficult terrain.

Sumter County Animal Services called Sumter County Fire & EMS for help, and they showed up with two boats.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Sumter County Fire & EMS

The team took the two animal control officers to ‘Blackie’s’ location, and they were able to free him from the entangled leash. He was then safely secured and taken back to the staging area.

Animal control said ‘Blackie’ was unharmed and scanned for a microchip at the SCAS facility.

His owner was contacted and arrived quickly for an emotional reunion, grateful to have his beloved companion home again.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, Sumter County Fire & EMS shared, "This rescue highlights the dedication, skill, and teamwork of both SCAS and SCFEMS in serving and protecting the community, whether human or animal. Their swift actions not only saved Blackie’s life but also reunited a lost pet with his family."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by Sumter County Fire & EMS.

