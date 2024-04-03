Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 10:43 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Sumter County
4
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Missing Florida hunter found by K-9 in Green Swamp

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 3, 2024 1:01pm EDT
Sumter County
FOX 13 News

WEBSTER, Fla. - A K-9 with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is being hailed a hero after finding a hunter who disappeared in the Green Swamp.

According to FWC, a hunter was dropped off in the Green Swamp East Wildlife Management Area in the early morning hours of March 28. The people he was with reported him missing around 2:30 p.m. when he did not return to their designated meeting spot.

Multiple agencies, including K-9 units from Sumter County, Polk County, and the Florida Department of Corrections, immediately began searching for the missing hunter that afternoon.

Five K-9 teams from different agencies, including two FDC bloodhounds searched all afternoon and into the early morning hours of the next day.

RELATED: FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills

Around 7 a.m. the next day, FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins sent K-9 Havoc to search the last known location of the hunter.

FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins and K-9 Havoc. Image is courtesy of FWC.

FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins and K-9 Havoc. Image is courtesy of FWC. 

K-9 Havoc tracked for about one mile and found the missing man sitting on a fallen tree around 9:30 a.m. 

The hunter was taken back to a check station where EMS took a look at him and found no major medical issues.    

READ: Florida's Green Swamp plays crucial role in state's waterways

FWC has nearly two dozen dogs statewide and about half, including K-9 Havoc, started out as Southeastern Guide dogs before moving on to a job in law enforcement. K-9 Havoc used to be named Cabot, but it got changed to something that matched his energy level. 

Southeastern Guide Dogs and FWC have created a unique partnership for finding dogs that aren't a great fit for Southeastern but can be successful search dogs.

WATCH: K-9 Havoc returns to Southeastern Guide Dogs

In 2022, K-9 Havoc went to Southeastern Guide Dogs to visit his old trainer.

FWC K-9's are not used in drug or bomb searches. They go through a six-month training process to learn how to track and sniff out things like weapons and illegally poached animals.

"If you have a lost hiker that's out in the state park or in a management area, we can bring our dogs in and help locate that person," Wilkins told FOX 13 in a 2022 interview. "You take this dog that maybe you felt like it didn't have purpose in this realm, and you build that bond, and you train it to do what you want it to do."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter