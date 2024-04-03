Missing Florida hunter found by K-9 in Green Swamp

A K-9 with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is being hailed a hero after finding a hunter who disappeared in the Green Swamp.

According to FWC, a hunter was dropped off in the Green Swamp East Wildlife Management Area in the early morning hours of March 28. The people he was with reported him missing around 2:30 p.m. when he did not return to their designated meeting spot.

Multiple agencies, including K-9 units from Sumter County, Polk County, and the Florida Department of Corrections, immediately began searching for the missing hunter that afternoon.

Five K-9 teams from different agencies, including two FDC bloodhounds searched all afternoon and into the early morning hours of the next day.

Around 7 a.m. the next day, FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins sent K-9 Havoc to search the last known location of the hunter.

FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins and K-9 Havoc. Image is courtesy of FWC.

K-9 Havoc tracked for about one mile and found the missing man sitting on a fallen tree around 9:30 a.m.

The hunter was taken back to a check station where EMS took a look at him and found no major medical issues.

FWC has nearly two dozen dogs statewide and about half, including K-9 Havoc, started out as Southeastern Guide dogs before moving on to a job in law enforcement. K-9 Havoc used to be named Cabot, but it got changed to something that matched his energy level.

Southeastern Guide Dogs and FWC have created a unique partnership for finding dogs that aren't a great fit for Southeastern but can be successful search dogs.

FWC K-9's are not used in drug or bomb searches. They go through a six-month training process to learn how to track and sniff out things like weapons and illegally poached animals.

"If you have a lost hiker that's out in the state park or in a management area, we can bring our dogs in and help locate that person," Wilkins told FOX 13 in a 2022 interview. "You take this dog that maybe you felt like it didn't have purpose in this realm, and you build that bond, and you train it to do what you want it to do."

