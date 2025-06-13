Missing girl vanished while playing in water at Florida beach

The Brief First responders are searching for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while in the water at a panhandle beach. Trinity Eslinger was last seen in the water around 7:30 p.m. between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin. Anyone with information on Eslinger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the OCSO at 850-651-7400.



First responders are searching for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while in the water at a Florida panhandle beach on Thursday evening.

Destin Fire Rescue and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Trinity Eslinger.

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say she was last seen in the water around 7:30 p.m. between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin.

Multiple dive teams searched the water Thursday night and Friday morning for the child.

Destin Fire is asking people to stay clear of the area if possible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Eslinger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the OCSO at 850-651-7400.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May they feel the support and love of the entire community as rescue teams continue their efforts."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin Fire Rescue.

