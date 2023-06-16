Missing Highlands County teen draws statewide attention

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Highlands County teenager.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for 17-year-old Andrea Roura. She is 5’8" tall, weighs 225 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 280 block of Lincoln Road NE in Lake Placid, Florida.

Roura has a scar on her bottom left ear and left shoulder and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.