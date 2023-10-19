Missing in Florida Day pairs USF researchers with law enforcement to crack state's cold cases

Researchers at University of South Florida are teaming up with Bay Area law enforcement on Thursday, October 19, to host an event aimed at helping solve violent crime cold cases through anthropology, scientific research, education and forensic art.

The second annual Missing in Florida Day will be held from 12-7 p.m. at the Italian Club of Tampa, located at 1731 E Seventh Ave.

According to a news release from the University of South Florida, the event is part of a statewide initiative providing resources to the families of missing persons and spread awareness about cases in Florida.

Erin Kimmerle, director of the Florida Institute for Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science at USF, will also unveil six new digital facial reconstructions created from skeletal remains and/or autopsy photographs. These reconstructions will assist families with making possible identifications.

At the event, family members will be able to file a missing persons report, update biometrics and submit DNA samples for genetic testing for new and existing cases at no cost. All missing persons reports will be entered into the system regardless of jurisdiction.

Pictured: Jennifer Kesse

Several families of missing persons will also be in attendance and can share their experiences in the long-term search for their loved ones. This includes Donna Pettis, the daughter of Don Lewis (featured in the Netflix series "Tiger King"), who went missing in 1997 from Tampa, as well as Drew and Joyce Kesse, the parents of Jennifer Kesse, who went missing in 2006 from Orlando.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies across the state, including sheriff’s offices from Hillsborough, Hernando and Citrus counties, the Tampa Police Department, and the St. Petersburg Police Department, will also be in attendance.

"Missing in Florida Day is a significant step in the right direction to assist those families who are affected by the disappearance of a loved one," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a separate news release from his department. "Unfortunately, Florida has over 3,000 cases of missing individuals. Our goal is to provide an opportunity to reopen or close these cases and provide closure."

This event is free and open to the public.

