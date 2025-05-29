Missing Riverview teen sparks statewide alert

article

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 16-year-old Arabella Boggs on Thursday. Law enforcement officers said she ran away from her group home on Monday and may be using the name Jennifer Whitehead or Tessa Montgomery. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.



Law enforcement officers are searching for a Riverview teenager who ran away from her group home on Monday.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 16-year-old Arabella Boggs on Thursday.

Description:

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with purple hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 10100 block of Rose Petal Place in Riverview wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants and black boots.

Officials say she may have a purple mohawk and may be using the names Jennifer Whitehead or Tessa Montgomery. She also claims she is 24 years old.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officers ask that you do not approach Boggs if you see her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and FDLE.

