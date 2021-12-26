Mississippi woman surprises Walmart store by paying for Christmas shoppers' bill

article

The 1994 film "Angels in the Outfield" showed what is possible when angels are in the right place at the right time, and one Texas family experienced this firsthand last week when they witnessed a "God-sent" angel help them just in time for Christmas .

"There ARE good people in this world!" Ben Hendley wrote in a Facebook post after witnessing the generosity of Joyce Hargrave Felton, a Mississippi woman who covered a family’s shopping bill.

Hendley said he was waiting in the cashier line at a Walmart store in Canton, Texas, when he noticed a man ahead of him struggling to pay.

"This couple (passing through from Fort Worth, Texas) are trying to get their kid's presents as they travel to their family get-together (they live two hours away)," Hendley wrote in his post. "And his card gets declined. Again. And again …"

Then came the Christmas miracle.

"The lady in front of me (from Mississippi) says, ‘You know what? It's Christmas! I'll pay for it!’" Hendley added.

According to Hendley, the man became embarrassed, and his wife explained the total was "a couple hundred dollars." But that did not discourage Hargrave from covering it.

"Oh, no! I don't think you know how much this is! Let me see if I can put it on my credit card," the wife said. But that card was also declined. (It was later learned the card machine was malfunctioning).

"So? God's blessed me, so I'm going to bless you," Hargrave persisted.

"But, ma'am ..." the couple interjected.

"Hush. I don't want to hear any more. I've got this. I'm going to bless you like God's blessed me," added Hargrave, the owner of God Sent Staffing Agency.

Hendley was so inspired he followed Hargrave out to the parking lot to thank her.

That’s when Hendley noticed Hargrave’s "GOD SNT" Adams County license plate.

The two connected over social media, and Hargrave shared an article about the story, tagging Hendley.

"Making a difference around the world. This is not only me, this is us as a whole God-sent team," Hargrave commented.

"My love, my family and my friends. When you do things secretly, god rewards you openly ... Trust his process & remember always make a difference no matter what!" she added.

"This is my norm," Hargrave later told Fox News, when asked about the generosity. "You do what God tells you to do and don't ask questions. It's only being obedient."

