Mixon Farms passes key to Manatee County as legacy of property will continue for generations

The Brief Manatee County purchased 39 acres making up Mixon Farms for $13.5 million. Manatee County plans to build a library, playground, community gardens and a hub for residents. The purchase allows the piece of agricultural land to continue without the risk of development.



If you grew up in Manatee County or lived in the area long enough, odds are you know all about Mixon Farms. They've been a part of Manatee County's history for more than 80 years.

What we know:

On Friday morning, Manatee County celebrated its legacy as a new county property. There are big plans to continue Mixon's agricultural history to make sure future generations understand the importance of farming.

PREVIOUS: Manatee County may buy iconic Mixon Fruit Farms

Surrounded by friends, family and community members, Janet and Dean Mixon passed the key to Mixon Farms on to Manatee County.

"It has made so many memories for people and that was our goal," said Janet Mixon.

Why you should care:

More than 85 years of memories have been made on the site. From fruit shipments to orange swirl ice creams and weddings.

READ: Families wait hours for emergency food distribution during government shutdown

When Mixon’s put their property up for sale, they were hoping the buyer would be anyone other than a developer.

"It was a tough road to hoe, but we kept believing and praying," said Janet.

For two years, Manatee County Commissioner Amanda Ballard worked with Mixon’s. Eventually, County Commissioners unanimously approved the $13.5 million purchase of the 39 acres.

"We have a whole community of people who are coming together to show how excited they are about this project and really beautifying the space today."

MORE: 'Connected Manatee' pilot program to help connect struggling families with resources at school

The land will continue in its tradition of weddings and celebrations. A library and playground are planned and plots of land for community gardening.

"To provide space for kids to get their hands in the dirt, learn about agriculture and really train that next generation of farmers. So not only are we preserving that agricultural heritage, but we are bringing it into the future in Manatee County," said Commissioner Ballard.

The backstory:

The area has long been considered a fresh food desert with agricultural property being surrounded by developments.

"This location is just monumental to having something that will do agriculture of this scale on this side of the interstate is practically unheard of at this point," said John Taylor a board member of Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association and owner of Ralph Taylor's Nurseries.

On Friday, students and community members went to work. They planted plants to keep Mixon Farms in bloom.

READ: Manatee County Soar Lab gives children hands-on learning from newborn to third grade

"It's not just growing our food and education. It’s growing our food locally and making sure we have a young, youthful generation who not only understands the benefits of it but how important it is to our overall economy and the health of our communities," said Taylor.

A piece of Manatee County's history, forever preserved.

"It's like how awesome it is that it’s going to be remembered," said Janet Mixon.

What's next:

The Farm Bureau has talked about helping with the site. That includes bringing in programs to help with Future Farmers of America.

The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association helped bring in a lot of other plants used for the event.