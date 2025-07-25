Manatee County may buy iconic Mixon Fruit Farms

The Brief Manatee County commissioners are considering buying Mixon Farms. Mixon Farms operated for 80 years in Manatee County, but now sits closed. On Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to purchase the property valued at $15,765,000.



Mixon Fruit Farms operated for more than 80 years in Manatee County, now commissioners are considering the purchase of the 40-acre property as well as long-standing memories of Mixon Fruit Farms.

The backstory:

Mixon Fruit Farms sits closed but filled with memories of past generations.

Janet and Dean Mixon hear those stories as they now run a food truck.

"Every single day we have somebody coming up, they got married here, they attended a wedding here, they had a birthday party here, they came when they were four and now they’re 50," said Mixon.

PREVIOUS: End of an era: Mixon family selling Mixon Fruit Farms

The Mixons believe the legacy of the 40 acres of family land will continue on as Manatee County commissioners will decide whether to purchase the property or not.

The Mixons say developers have been knocking at their door, but they would rather sell to Manatee County.

What's next:

On Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to purchase the property valued at $15,765,000.

The purchase price is listed as $13,500,000.

One Manatee County commissioner said big plans will benefit the community if commissioners vote yes.

If the purchase goes through, Commissioner Ballard said a heritage citrus grove will be created.

PREVIOUS: ‘Florida’s sweetest attraction’ Mixon Fruit Farms closes doors after more than 80 years

She said one to two acres of micro-farms could also be leased out for affordable prices to beginning farmers.

Internships from a local university would also be available.

The main goal is to have a library and community center on-site.

If commissioners say ‘no’ the Mixons said developers have been knocking at their door, but selling to them would break their hearts.

Manatee County commissioners will vote two years to the date that Mixon closed down. Janet Mixon feels it's a sign that good things are to come.

"In 1849, the United States Government sold this property to Joseph Braden. We feel like it was part of the beginning of Bradenton, for it to continue being part of Bradenton and serving the community and making it a great place for families," she said.

If commissioners approve the purchase, county documents show the closing would take place either on or before September 12.

What they're saying:

"It’s such a special property that means so much to residents of Manatee County as well as visitors for generations. It’s been a staple in the community for 85 years. What we would like to do is preserve that agricultural heritage," explained Commissioner Amanda Ballard.

"We know that land in Manatee County is really expensive, but there’s a real push and a real desire by a lot of young people to get into that farming lifestyle," said Commissioner Ballard.

"This community has grown and changed over the years, but as we’ve grown, I think it’s really important that we don’t forget where we came from and we preserve our heritage. So much of our heritage involves farming, especially citrus farming," she said.

"We are hoping some people will come who support it so that they realize the community supports this," Mixon shared.